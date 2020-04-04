SHOCK RESULT: Tony in big trouble in Noosa mayoral recount

A CLIMATE of voter dissent looks set to deliver a shock win in Noosa for untried mayoral candidate Clare Stewart, as a clearly worried Tony Wellington told supporters he is 192 votes behind after a polling recount.

The two have been fighting an incredibly tight contest that has seen the led swap over and recently saw only four votes the difference in favour of Ms Stewart, who by next week may be looking to shift into mayoral officer after the Easter break.

In a post shared on his Facebook, Cr Wellington said: “Well the recount on the mayoral votes didn’t end up going in my favour today.

“Noosaville pre-poll, polling day booths and postal votes that had arrived up until yesterday were all given a second count. The end result is that Clare Stewart is 192 votes ahead on the recount.”

Cr Wellington said the Cooroy pre-poll and the telephone votes are still to be recounted.

“Still to be added in are the ‘declaration votes’ (around 500 votes where people turned up to booths and their details didn’t match the electoral roll - these need to be checked against the updated roll before they can be counted), plus whatever postal votes trickle in between now and Tuesday afternoon.

“I think I’ll be lucky to make up the lost ground. Not impossible, but also not likely. We won’t know the end result until next week.

“Whatever happens, it’s been a privilege to serve this community.”

Ms Stewart posted: “Well, as they say, a week is a long time in politics. In the case of the Noosa Mayoral election, it’s a day.

“Today, I attended the formal count of the mayoral votes at Swanbourne Way, Nooasville. I was going into this recount 1 down in my calculations and 10 down according to Tony’s.

By the end of this morning, I was 192 votes ahead of Tony.”

Ms Stewart said “all in all, it was a good day for the yellow shirts (her support team colour).

“More counting will take place either tomorrow or Monday and we should have a result by Tuesday afternoon evening.

“Yesterday in my post I talked about truth and justice. This morning I prayed for it. TRUTH and JUSTICE. Nothing more and nothing less.

“Let’s hope that it continues as we near the end of this incredibly long journey. Again, thank you for your continued support, inspiration and well wishes. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

A Wellington support posted this comment on the mayor’s Facebook: “A very divided community … who ever makes it through has a lot of work to do to join the community back together. It doesn’t seem right that an election for our council be run in such uneasy times.”

A Stewart supporter posted: “Clare I am excited to contemplate moving forward with new energy and drive. Most of us don’t want all the angst to the past few years. Your count today gave me a massive boost.”