TV tradie Scott Cam has already pocketed $145,000 of taxpayer money despite appearing at only one event since becoming a national careers ambassador in October.
TV tradie Scott Cam has already pocketed $145,000 of taxpayer money despite appearing at only one event since becoming a national careers ambassador in October.
Shock revelation in Scott Cam’s $350k government gig

by Tamsin Rose
5th Mar 2020 5:42 PM
TV tradie Scott Cam has already pocketed $145,000 of taxpayer money despite appearing at only one event since becoming a national careers ambassador in October.

The Block star has also filmed in a handful of videos that have been used on social media, a federal government website and at a trade fair.

The only public appearance the Gold Logie winner has made was at a press conference with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Skills Minister Michaelia Cash, announcing his appointment to the role.

Scott Cam at his only public appearance with Michaelia Cash and Scott Morrison.
Scott Cam at his only public appearance with Michaelia Cash and Scott Morrison.

He is being paid $350,000 for an 18-month contract to promote the sector.

Skills Minister Michaelia Cash said Mr Cam's job in senate estimates, saying it was about influencing people's views of vocational education and training.

"It's about using that profile to draw people's attention into what otherwise they may not actually give any notice to," she said.

The Minister also confirmed the builder was to host the Australian Training Awards in November.

"It is literally the Logies of training awards," she said.

Skills and training deputy secretary Nadine Williams argued the point his pay packet was not a salary but instead a payment.

"Mr Cam has been contracted to do a range of activities that are designed to raise the profile of VET and designed to raise the profile of careers advice more generally," she said.

The committee was told Mr Cam would go to eight events across the year.

Mr Cam was also used by the previous Labor government to open trade fairs.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

