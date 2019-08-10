Menu
Noosa Police Station Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll.
News

Shock rise in DV stats for Noosa

Caitlin Zerafa
10th Aug 2019 6:00 AM

NOOSA police have revealed a shock increase in the number of domestic violence incidents they are responding to.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the 2018/19 financial year had significantly more offences.

“We have seen a 36.7 per cent increase in our breach of Domestic and Family Violence Act offences over the last financial year as opposed to the previous 17/18 financial year,” he said.

“This is about 33 more reported offences this year than last financial year.”

Despite the increase, Sen-Sgt Carroll said Noosa officers had managed to settle a large proportion of these incidents.

“We have solved about 75 per cent of those, which is a higher clear rate than the state average. We are still working on files that occurred in the last financial year and expect this clear-up rate to improve.”

Sen-Sgt Carrol said Noosa’s reported rate of offences per 100,000 population in comparison to the rest of Queensland was 42 per cent lower.

“This means we have far less domestic-related offending in our division than the state average,” he said.

“While that is pleasing, our concern is still the increase in reports of breaches against domestic violence orders.”

Noosa News

