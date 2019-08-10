Shock rise in DV stats for Noosa

NOOSA police have revealed a shock increase in the number of domestic violence incidents they are responding to.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the 2018/19 financial year had significantly more offences.

“We have seen a 36.7 per cent increase in our breach of Domestic and Family Violence Act offences over the last financial year as opposed to the previous 17/18 financial year,” he said.

“This is about 33 more reported offences this year than last financial year.”

Despite the increase, Sen-Sgt Carroll said Noosa officers had managed to settle a large proportion of these incidents.

“We have solved about 75 per cent of those, which is a higher clear rate than the state average. We are still working on files that occurred in the last financial year and expect this clear-up rate to improve.”

Sen-Sgt Carrol said Noosa’s reported rate of offences per 100,000 population in comparison to the rest of Queensland was 42 per cent lower.

“This means we have far less domestic-related offending in our division than the state average,” he said.

“While that is pleasing, our concern is still the increase in reports of breaches against domestic violence orders.”