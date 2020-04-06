Shock sentence for Casino man who bit cop, exposed penis

A CASINO man who bit a police officer while wearing a bra and having his penis exposed will not be given the chance of parole, a court has heard.

Anthony Edward Tuesley, 43, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police in the execution of duty and four counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

Tuesley was arrested in August after an altercation with police where he had tried to resist arrest by striking police and biting one officer on the thigh.

Police had approached the vehicle when they suspected it was unregistered and found Tuesley seated in the car wearing a bra and had his penis exposed through his jeans.

There was also syringes visible throughout the vehicle.

Items found by police when they searched Anthony Tuesley’s in a Casino Shopping Centre carpark.

Lismore District Court heard on Monday, when Tuesley was asked to leave the vehicle, he tried to hide two balloons of an unknown substance in his mouth.

It was later found the balloons were filled with 27g of cannabis.

When officers asked Tuesley to "drop the drugs", he began "thrashing and kicking" the officers before biting one of them on the right upper thigh, causing a 2.5cm incision in the officer's skin.

However, during his arrest Tuesley announced he was undergoing treatment for hepatitis C and told the police "you'll get it too".

Judge Jeffrey McLennan said Tuesley had used the opportunity to cause harm to the officer by biting him in order to prevent the drugs from being seized.

Given Tuesley's lengthy criminal record - spanning more than 20 years ‒ Mr McLennan said parole would not assist Tuesley's rehabilitation and would be an unnecessary strain on parole resources.

"The purpose of the punishment is the necessity to denounce his conduct," Mr McLennan said.

"Police officers do not when they sign up voluntarily know they'll be assaulted in their daily duties

"They should be afforded as much support as the court can give."

A back-up charge of resisting arrest was withdrawn following Tuesley's sentencing.