Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
News

SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

Georgie Adams
10th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old male has suffered bruisers and abrasions over his face after being beaten up by a male known to him.

Police said between 8-9.30pm on August 2, a 21-year-old male allegedly approached the victim, took off his shirt, puffed out his chest and punched him twice in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and can only remember waking up and being surrounded by police.

The alleged offender was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on September 1.

On the same night at about the same time, another fight broke out on Elmer St.

Police said at 9.40pm, the alleged offender approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, held him down and punched him before throwing him through a fence.

The offender was handed an infringement notice for public nuisance.

police briefs queensland police services roma magistrates court roma police briefs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gifted grommets ride wave to glory in state titles win

        Premium Content Gifted grommets ride wave to glory in state titles win

        Surfing A rich vein of young Sunshine Coast surfing talent has risen to the top after a successful weekend in the water for several gifted grommets.

        • 11th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Paramedics on scene of multi-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Paramedics on scene of multi-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics are currently treating two patients after a multi-vehicle crash in...

        ‘Do not panic’: Mayor responds to teen’s border breaches

        Premium Content ‘Do not panic’: Mayor responds to teen’s border breaches

        News Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart has responded to the public’s outcry after two teens...

        Police reveal what’s next for COVID-breach teens

        Premium Content Police reveal what’s next for COVID-breach teens

        Health Police discuss "added layer of complexity" with hotspot travellers