Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of mouldy Burger Rings.
Offbeat

Shocking find inside kids' snack

23rd Oct 2018 12:50 PM

ADAM Walsh wasn't expecting to find anything unusual when he bought a box of classic kids' chips at the supermarket.

But when he opened a packet of Burger Rings on Monday night, he found something disgusting.

Instead of digging in to his onion ring-like snack, Mr Walsh was revolted by the sight of a mouldy packet of chips.

 

Adam Walsh was shocked when he opened this packet of Burger Rings, intended for his children.
The box of chips was purchased from Woolworths at Sippy Downs on Saturday, so Mr Walsh had no concern of them being out-of-date.

"I couldn't find a use by date on the individual packet," he said.

