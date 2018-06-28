Menu
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it.
News

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Dashcam captures crash

cassandra glover
by
27th Jun 2018 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM

A VIDEO shared to the Road Trains Australia Facebook page has come as a warning for drivers sharing the road with wide-loads.

The footage appears to show a small car attempting to pass a large truck carrying tanks before crashing into the scrub.

 

Facebook users took to the post, reprimanding the driver of the car for what they called "reckless driving".

One Facebook user, John Mckinnon, commented "Just proves you don't have to have common sense to get your license these days."

Another user, Leonie Mackay, commented "Cannot believe what I just saw! No sympathy for this idiot."

The video has been shared more than 8000 times.

