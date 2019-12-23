Menu
Actress Jameela Jamil has opened up about the heartbreaking secret she was hiding during a seemingly glamorous red carpet appearance.
Health

Shocking secret behind red carpet photo

by Nate Day
23rd Dec 2019 1:18 PM

Jameela Jamil is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder.

The Good Place star, 33, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself from 10 years ago when she said she felt "too fat".

"This was a sad day 10 years ago," she recounted in the tweet. "I didn't want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was 'too fat' and that I would be publicly fat-shamed the next day."

In the photo, Jamil is wearing a black dress with her hand on her hip.

"I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins," she continued. "Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s."

Jamil followed the photo with a message to her followers seeking treatment from similar ailments.

"The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper," she said. "CBT didn't work for me personally. So if it doesn't work for you, try EMDR. It's free in some countries. I'm thankful to the brilliant 'I Weigh' community for helping my recovery. Love you."

The actress has proven to be a passionate advocate for issues surrounding body image and health, often speaking out publicly against products that encourage weight loss.

Jamil recently slammed Khloe Kardashian for promoting weight-loss products on social media.

When Kardashian, 35, posted on Instagram to promote meal replacement shakes, Jamil commented, calling her "irresponsible".

Jamil has been open about her body image battles. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
"If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic rather than this laxative product and b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy, [Share the side effects], then I guess I have to," Jamil said in the comments.

She then listed cramping, stomach pains, diarrhoea and dehydration among the product's possible side effects.

Jamil also slammed designer Karl Lagerfeld after his death in February, calling him "a ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist".

The actress has founded the organisation I Weigh, which promotes body positivity and attempts to tackle eating disorder culture by encouraging people to share things about themselves that they like online.

 

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

