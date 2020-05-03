WATCH: Man rams police cars in dramatic chase

CAIRNS police have released dramatic body-cam footage of a man arrested after allegedly ramming a police vehicle and speeding on the wrong side of the road.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a litany of alleged offences following the chase.

Police allege officers saw a black Subaru Impreza with false registration plates travelling at speed towards them before it turned sharply into Ishmael Rd in an attempt to avoid police about 1.30am today.

A man has been charged over a litany of alleged weapon, drug and driving offences after a dramatic arrest in a Cairns street. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The driver allegedly accelerated away at speed on the wrong side of Toogood Rd when officers attempted to intercept the sedan.

Police say the vehicle continued to drive dangerously on the incorrect side of the road and speed through intersections before a tyre deflation device was deployed on Bicentennial Road at Mount Sheridan.

"It continued to travel on one tyre and rims before it will be alleged the driver rammed the sedan into the rear of a marked police vehicle as it was entering the Bruce Hwy from an on-ramp, causing extensive damage," the QPS said in a statement.

"The Impreza approached Sandown Cl in Woree where it then sideswiped another unmarked police vehicle before crossing onto the incorrect side of Mulgrave Rd and crashing through a fence."

A 29-year-old man was charged with evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Officers from the Cairns Property Crime Unit carried out further investigations today and as a result of property located during searches have charged the man with unlawful possession of Category A firearm, unlawful possess of explosives (ammunition) and possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine).

The man has been refused police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as SHOCKING VIDEO: Body-cam shows dramatic Cairns arrest