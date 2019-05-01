Terrified students flee college gunman

At least three people were shot at the University of North Carolina

TERRIFYING footage has emerged from a US college showing students fleeing an active gunman.

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, officials said.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said on Twitter. The university issued an "active assailant" message on its website announcing that the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should "remain in a safe location".

Shots were heard on the campus on Tuesday evening local time.

Emergency services have said two people were found dead at the scene, according to AP.

Two others have injuries that are life threatening. Two further people have injuries that are not life threatening.

Footage of police arresting a suspect was shared by local news outlet Fox 46 Charlotte. The suspect is now in custody.

Local police arrested a suspect at the campus.

Video footage posted to social media showed students evacuating campus buildings with their hands raised as police officers ran past them toward the scene of the shooting.

A spokeswoman for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed there had been an active shooter at the university but declined to give any further information.

The police department set up a media staging area near the school, which enrols nearly 30,000 students.