HELPERS IN WAITING: Smart Pups Noosa is urging people to shop at its charity store.
News

Shop and help out a paw-some service

by Caitlin Zerafa
21st Nov 2018 10:00 AM

SMART Pups Noosa is calling for people to visit the group's charity store and help improve the lives of children.

The Pomona-based not-for-profit organisation trains puppies to assist children with special needs or illness.

Charity store manager Milissa Rossow said the shop was vital in helping fund the work they do.

"This is one of the main fundraisers for Smart Pups,” she said.

"A lot of people don't know about the store or even what Smart Pups is.”

The organisation breeds its own dogs who are then trained in general and social skills before they undergo specific training to suit a particular child.

"This can be anything from seizure or diabetic alerts,” kennel and breeding manager Jema Rossow said.

Jema said the dogs become like best friends to the children and often go with them everywhere.

Currently nearly 100 children are supported by a smart pup but the demand is much higher.

Located at 14 Mary St, Noosaville, the store stocks pre-loved clothing, shoes, books, glassware, bric-a-brac and more.

Milissa said they often have quality designer brands.

