Shopper frenzy over $18 Kmart doona

This new quilt cover is perfect for the summer months and only $18 for the queen size.

This new quilt cover is perfect for the summer months and only $18 for the queen size.

If you're looking to give your place a spring refresh but are on a budget then you're in luck.

Kmart have unveiled their new homewares range just in time for the beginning of spring and it includes some seriously swoon-worthy pieces at bargain prices.

New items include a stylish doona cover set in a pastel pink and green leaf pattern, which retails for just $18 for the queen set.

Shoppers have been quick to praise the new quilt cover on social media, labelling it as a "must have for a spring bedroom" and "so pretty".

Other items to hit Kmart in time for the warmer months include these oh-so-chic melamine tumblers in blue which cost just $7 for four and a $13 framed print of umbrellas on the beach.

These tumblers are perfect for outdoor entertaining.

If it's furniture or storage you're after, Kmart also have a bamboo three-drawer storage unit for $12, a stylish charcoal chair for $69 and a marble side table for $49.

This bamboo three drawer storage unit.

While Kmart's latest homeware items are sure to be popular, last month one of the department store's products gained internet notoriety for all the wrong reasons.

RELATED: $9 trick to fake a good night's sleep

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski stuns in $73 Zara dress

RELATED: Australian women are loving $36 skirt from Amazon

The instructions on the slow cooker contained a rather unfortunate error.

RELATED: Woman's simple $6 Kmart pantry hack that went viral

An Aussie mum spotted a hilarious X-rated typo on her Kmart slow cooker, posting it in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to point out the mistake.

Anyone else see what's wrong in this picture? #welldonekmart #idonthaveoneofthosesorry," she wrote.

The woman shared an image of the appliance's warning instructions, which read: "C*ck only in this container", instead of cook.

While this beach print will brighten up any room.