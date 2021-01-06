Shoppers farewell Target with K hub set to open

Shoppers will be able to pickup thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah.

Shoppers will be able to pickup thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah.

Shoppers will bid farewell to the hinterland's only Target store on January 9 as renovations get underway for its replacement, a K Hub store.

The change comes after parent company Wesfarmers revealed in May 2020 up to 75 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could permanently shut.

While up to 92 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could be converted into Kmart branches.

The Beerwah store was one of the Queensland outlets earmarked for a transition into K Hub with Kmart confirming online works would soon get underway.

Noosa musical 'escape' beats the pandemic blues

New restaurants, shops set for multimillion-dollar marina

The change comes as the retail giant looks to overhaul the struggling chain.

Three K Hub branches have been unveiled so far with more to come online early-2021.

The stores will stock the most popular product lines for children, homewares and clothing as well as the ability to pick up anything bought from Target online.

Shoppers will be able to pick-up thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah. Picture: Kmart Australia

Consumers will be able to pick up anything bought online via the Catch Group.

"Our K Hub stores may look a little different to what you'd expect from a normal Kmart store," Kmart Australia said.

"They have our most popular Kmart products but they've been brought to life in a new way - a collection inspired for a smaller neighbourhood store, with bigger convenience in mind.

"We're giving our hub stores a 'light touch' makeover for now, so that we don't inconvenience communities with long store closures.

" Our priority is getting these stores up and running so our customers have easy access to the everyday items they need, at the time they need the most."

Locals have taken to social media with mixed views on the change.