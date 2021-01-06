Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shoppers will be able to pickup thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah.
Shoppers will be able to pickup thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah.
News

Shoppers farewell Target with K hub set to open

Natalie Wynne
6th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shoppers will bid farewell to the hinterland's only Target store on January 9 as renovations get underway for its replacement, a K Hub store.

The change comes after parent company Wesfarmers revealed in May 2020 up to 75 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could permanently shut.

While up to 92 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could be converted into Kmart branches.

The Beerwah store was one of the Queensland outlets earmarked for a transition into K Hub with Kmart confirming online works would soon get underway.

Noosa musical 'escape' beats the pandemic blues
New restaurants, shops set for multimillion-dollar marina

The change comes as the retail giant looks to overhaul the struggling chain.

Three K Hub branches have been unveiled so far with more to come online early-2021.

The stores will stock the most popular product lines for children, homewares and clothing as well as the ability to pick up anything bought from Target online.

Shoppers will be able to pick-up thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah. Picture: Kmart Australia
Shoppers will be able to pick-up thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Beerwah. Picture: Kmart Australia

Consumers will be able to pick up anything bought online via the Catch Group.

"Our K Hub stores may look a little different to what you'd expect from a normal Kmart store," Kmart Australia said.

"They have our most popular Kmart products but they've been brought to life in a new way - a collection inspired for a smaller neighbourhood store, with bigger convenience in mind.

"We're giving our hub stores a 'light touch' makeover for now, so that we don't inconvenience communities with long store closures.

" Our priority is getting these stores up and running so our customers have easy access to the everyday items they need, at the time they need the most."

Locals have taken to social media with mixed views on the change.

beerwah kmart shopping centre sunshine coast target country
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to hospital after slip at Gardners Falls

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after slip at Gardners Falls

        Breaking Emergency services were called in to rescue an injured woman at Gardners Falls in Maleny.

        Noosa musical ‘escape’ beats the pandemic blues

        Premium Content Noosa musical ‘escape’ beats the pandemic blues

        News A fleeting beach encounter has evoked a soothing musical response to one...

        ‘It’s disgusting’: Woman threatens to destroy drones

        Premium Content ‘It’s disgusting’: Woman threatens to destroy drones

        Crime A Coast woman has threatened to “bring out the shanghai” the next time she notices...

        Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

        Premium Content Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

        Health Will Rogers and Charlie McKill "lucky" escape with minor injuries