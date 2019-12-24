Menu
Shoppers hurt in Christmas crowd crush

by Erin Van Der Meer
24th Dec 2019 5:29 AM | Updated: 6:32 AM

 

Shocking video has captured the moment a crowd of shoppers rushed to grab free gifts in a balloon drop at Westfield Parramatta overnight, injuring at least three people.

Police were called to the shopping centre in western Sydney just after midnight after reports a number of people had been injured in a crowd rush, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au.

 

Shoppers rush to grab freebies contained in balloons at Westfield Parramatta. Picture: 9 News
Shoppers rush to grab freebies contained in balloons at Westfield Parramatta. Picture: 9 News

 

The giveaway led to shoppers being crushed. Picture: 9 News
The giveaway led to shoppers being crushed. Picture: 9 News

 

 

At least three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to Westmead Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood 100 to 150 shoppers had gathered below the balloon-drop event held to kick off a 36-hour non-stop shopping spree leading up to Christmas. The balloons contained free gifts.

 

Shoppers were injured and treated at the scene before a fleet of ambulances transported people to Westmead Hospital. Picture: Bill Hearne
Shoppers were injured and treated at the scene before a fleet of ambulances transported people to Westmead Hospital. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

Shoppers at Westfields Parramatta were injured last night during a promotional prize grab frenzy. Picture: Bill Hearne
Shoppers at Westfields Parramatta were injured last night during a promotional prize grab frenzy. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

A man is wheeled out of the shopping centre after the crowd crush. Picture: Bill Hearne
A man is wheeled out of the shopping centre after the crowd crush. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

"Once the balloons were released the crowd rushed towards them, causing people to get knocked over and injured," the police spokesperson said.

There will be no ongoing police investigation.

