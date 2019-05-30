Shopping at the 'Hilton'

IT'S fresh, it's landscaped, it's new - and it will likely fill up quickly.

The now-completed set of 12 retail and restaurant tenancies at Shops on Hilton, at the corner of Hilton Terrace and Ernest Street in Tewantin are up for grabs. Well, most of them.

And one sure tenant is Noosaville Fish Market, whose tenancy came to an end just down the road earlier this year, and whose owner Gary Roser said he wanted to be open again "hopefully by Easter”.

The consistently wet weather put paid to that, setting back the completion date - but the favourite eatery will be opening soon at its new home.

Ray White Leasing agent Louisa Blennerhassett said there was quite a bit of interest in the site, particularly as it has nearly 40 parking spaces, which will benefit businesses who rely on quick-in, quick-out retail activity.

"With the parking right out front, it's certainly one of the most convenient places for people to drop in, especially compared to Noosa,” she said.

"That's the biggest thing: jump straight in and grab food or whatever, and go.”

Ms Blennerhassett said she is talking to a range of potential businesses to take up tenancies, including hairdressers, doctors, allied health, also convenience store operators. There is no anchor supermarket tenancy on-site.

"There are 12 tenancies, and on each end there are restaurant spaces with outdoor areas; another four can be takeaway, others retail,” she said.

"There are top windows to add extra light; with lots of light there's no need to use so much electricity.

"And the landscaping's great.”

Ms Blennerhassett said strong interest waned a little on the lead-up to the election and the weather delays, but is moving again, and she is discussing a restaurant space with a business currently operating in Maroochydore; the other one already being taken by Noosaville Fish Market.

"Now people can see it, touch it, feel it, it's driving enquiries,” she said.

The proposed new roundabout at the intersection should also help trade when it's built likely in early 2020, she said, as it will make access and egress easier.