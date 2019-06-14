Shops get a provisional nod

COOROY developer Ron McCarthy is one step closer to seeing his vision for a small shopping centre on Cooroy's east side become a reality.

Mr McCarthy's Kexron Pty Ltd lodged an application for nine shop tenancies on the former Cooroy Motel site bounded by Elm and Opal streets, and Diamond Lane, offering residents on the eastern side of Cooroy an opportunity for a wider ranging of shopping choices, and potentially reducing traffic congestion in the CBD on the western side of the railway, which splits the town.

The site will include 23 car parks, with a further five parks and eight scooter parks on Opal Street and walkways connecting the site with Opal Street and Diamond Street shopping via Diamond Lane.

Shoppers' access to the centre will be via Opal St, but delivery vehicles would be able to exit the site via Diamond Lane.

The site will need to be fully landscaped prior to its opening and its appearance "consistent with the built form character of the Cooroy township”, the council report states.

Noosa Council's Planning and Environment committee on Tuesday recommended preliminary approval, subject to some additional consideration of pedestrian connectivity, in the light of further likely commercial development in the

precinct.

Committee chair Brian Stockwell asked planning staff if they could bring an improved plan for pedestrian connectivity to next Monday's general committee meeting, where the application would receive further scrutiny by all councillors.

He said there was an opportunity to link various shopping points including the to-be-redeveloped Energex site fronting Diamond St for pedestrians without them having to negotiate traffic.

"It should be a village green-type setting, pedestrianising that whole area so people who are moving through the local shopping centre on that side of town, rather than cars moving through it,” Cr Stockwell said.

"It would require further infrastructure ... my understanding is our car parking contribution policy could be used to improve pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

"That might be one way to achieve the upgrading of the (Diamond) laneway.”