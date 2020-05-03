Shot in the arm for those of us struggling through virus

NOOSA charities and community organisations will receive immediate funding to help them continue to support local people in the wake of the coronavirus economic downturn, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced.

“There are many people in Wide Bay who are doing it tough right now, and this much-needed funding boost will help local groups continue their support including emergency cash payments and food, as well as help with everyday bills, transport and school supplies,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Many people reaching out to these services may have never needed this type of assistance before, so it’s important we have this support in place to help people through this pandemic and help them recover when it’s over.”

As part of the Australian Government’s new Community Support Package, organisations in the Wide Bay region will receive an additional $775,015, and organisations in the Sunshine Coast area will receive a $496,453 boost.

The funding will be shared between organisations including Community Action Inc, Regional Housing Limited, St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland, The Salvation Army, IFYS Limited and United Synergies Ltd.

Mr O’Brien said the Commonwealth funded providers would be working with other local organisations to ensure people can quickly access the assistance.

Contact details for funded providers can be found on the Department of Social Services’ directory at https://serviceproviders.dss.gov.au/