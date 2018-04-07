Should Cooroy to be a red light district?

LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Awkward traffic intersection at Myall and Elm Streets, Cooroy.

LET THERE BE LIGHTS: Awkward traffic intersection at Myall and Elm Streets, Cooroy. Alan Lander

WOULD traffic lights at two Cooroy intersections help reduce congestion?

Or would they just add more smog from long-queuing cars, buses and trucks?

That's the questions Cooroy Area Residents Association is asking of its members concerning the Myall and Elm Streets and Elm and Diamond Streets intersections.

Most of Noosa Shire has long been against the visual and general pollution of traffic lights, with only three sets, around school precincts only, at Solway Drive/David Low Way in Sunshine Beach; at Ben Lexcen Drive/Eenie Creek Road; and a pedestrian crossing at Cooroy State School on Elm Street.

"Noosa council has been informed by the State Government that the installation of traffic lights at the two congested town intersections is the preferred option for a quick solution to traffic problems at these locations,” CARA president Rod Ritchie wrote in the group's latest newsletter.

"Both roads are state roads and while council can request solutions (i.e. roundabouts) it is the state that funds and builds the infrastructure for their roads.”

CARA has set up a poll on the Cooroy Community Noticeboard Facebook page to register your opinion.

"With only three sets of lights in the shire, council obviously prefers roundabouts over lights,” Mr Ritchie writes.

"Mayor Wellington and Nicklin MP Marty Hunt would like feedback on the matter.”