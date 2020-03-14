Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There has been an update on what impact coronavirus has on pregnant women.
There has been an update on what impact coronavirus has on pregnant women.
Health

Should pregnant women self-isolate?

by Oliver Murray
14th Mar 2020 12:20 PM

Australia's chief health officer has provided advice for pregnant women amid the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Brendan Murphy was asked if pregnant women should self-isolate to avoid catching the virus.

But Prof Murphy said that the common flu was of more risk to pregnant women than coronavirus.

"I don't think you can self isolate for the whole of the pregnancy," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"Anyone who is pregnant, as a matter of principle, obviously pays close attention to their health and they will try and not, avoid contact with someone who has any infection.

"Influenza is to be more dangerous for a pregnant woman than coronavirus.

"The evidence we have seen with coronavirus so far, and that is limited evidence from China, is those pregnant women who have contracted it had a mild disease and it has no significant impact on the foetus.

"But every pregnant woman takes the health seriously."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks pregnant women

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        premium_icon Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        Environment ‘It’s sad because the minority are going to destroy it for the majority’: Locals are fed up with Teewah Beach litter and want more done to stop the problem.

        Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        premium_icon Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        News Coast Guard Noosa are on alert from invisible viral threat with volunteers ordered...

        Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        premium_icon Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        Council News Why all but one current Noosa Councillor skipped out on the latest election forum...

        ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        premium_icon ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        News Why this anti-waste campaigner wants voters to ‘recycle’ him to Noosa Council.