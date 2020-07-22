‘Shouldn’t talk s--- c---:’ 14yo allegedly king hits teen

A 14-year-old Caloundra teenager is in custody after allegedly king hitting another teenager.

A 14-year-old Caloundra teenager is in custody after allegedly king hitting another teenager.

A disturbing Snapchat video has shown a pack of boys approach a teenager before one allegedly king hits him and knocks him to the ground.

A 14-year-old Caloundra boy is now in custody after the alleged assault of a 14-year-old alleged victim at Caloundra on Saturday.

The video uploaded by a Snapchat user has the caption "shouldn't talk s--- c---," before the alleged offender walks up to the alleged victim and allegedly repeatedly punches him before he falls to the ground.

During the alleged violent assault it can be heard in the Snapchat video, the alleged offender saying "you gotta have some respect."

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said serious assaults committed by juvenile males on other juvenile males had become a prominent issue on the Coast.

"What's disturbing is that the (alleged) offences are being recorded by associates of offenders and uploaded on social media," he said.

"The parents are getting to see these and they are very distressing to them."

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards described the alleged assault as disgraceful, saying the father of the child allegedly attacked in the video was ropeable when he saw it.

The teenager has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

14 year old allegedly king hits teen: Snapchat video shows 14 year old boy allegedly king hitting another teenager

Last month, Snapchat footage allegedly showed a teenage boy being repeatedly kicked in the head and robbed under a Coast bridge.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy at his parent's house at Caloundra West on June 29 in relation to the vicious attack.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan McBride said the alleged victim who was hospitalised with bruising to his head was lucky to escape more injuries.

He said the alleged offender kicked another 15-year-old boy several times to the head in the unprovoked attack.

The suspect allegedly stole the victim's shoes and wallet, while other youths allegedly watched and encouraged the attacker.