Shark spotted swimming inside the nets at FNQ beach
THOSE looking to take a swim out near Mission Beach have been urged to be cautious after a shark was spotted swimming inside the nets.
Cassowary Coast Regional Council posted a video to Facebook showing telltale fins breaking the surface above the shallows at South Mission Beach this morning.
Several commenters have identified the shark as a shovelnose, one of the smaller species of shark found throughout Australia.
Shovel-nose sharks prefer shallow waters and are generally considered harmless, though how this one got through the net remains unknown.