Shovels ready? Dig in for a Coast recovery

A Noosa political hopeful is pushing the barrow for the State Government’s latest COVID-19 recovery funding for “shovel-ready” projects along the Sunshine Coast.

Labor candidate for Noosa, Mark Denham, said the works included upgraded pathways in Noosaville’s Wallace Park, a new splash slide and play zone at the Nambour Aquatic Centre and construction of a trail hub at the Sugar Bag Rd mountain bike trail network.

Mr Denham said the works had been targeted to create jobs as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

“Through this special COVID Works for Queensland round, the Palaszczuk Labor Government is investing more than $7.1 million for shovel-ready projects that not only benefit the community, but support local jobs,” Mr Denham said.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive impacts would be felt almost immediately.

The Wallace Park precinct in Noosaville will be undergoing upgrades.

“This program is specifically designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet as quickly as possible and minimise any long-term effects of the global coronavirus pandemic which is impacting economies around the world,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response and that means we have started delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“In total, 520 projects are being funded, which the councils tell us will support or create more than 4600 jobs.

“It’s a fantastic outcome and will go a long way to helping Queensland unite and recover.”

Other projects for the Sunshine Coast include:

Sunshine Coast Regional Council – upgrading sports facilities at Caloundra AFL and Little Athletics, Palmwoods and Yandina Cricket, Coolum Tennis, Ballinger Park, Maroochydore Multisport, Meridan Fields and Northshore Sports Complex

Noosa Shire Council – refurbishing the amenities at Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, and improving conservation through fire trail maintenance and increased beach erosion protection

Projects are required to be completed by June next year.