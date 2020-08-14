Menu
Noosa residents have been urged to get on the upcoming show holiday long weekend to support local businesses.
Show holiday cash splurge to help business

Peter Gardiner
14th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A Noosa councillor wants residents to use an upcoming public holiday to show their support for local businesses.

VIRAL HIT: Noosa Show cancelled

On no, Noosa Show put on hold

Cr Amelia Lorentson has urged Noosa to make the most locally of the September 11 long weekend.

“I just hope this year that we take inspiration with what’s happened in Brisbane, where they’ve moved their show day from the Wednesday to the Friday,” Cr Lorentson said.

“What they’re encouraging down there is everyone take a long weekend and help the tourism industry … same message I’d like to give to the Noosa Shire community.

Cr Amelia Lorentson wants a local consumer splurge on the show long weekend.

“Go out and shop local and support our businesses.”

Her views were endorsed by her fellow councillors with Cr Joe Jurisevic urging residents to “have a long weekend at home”.

Tomorrow’s Ekka show holiday, traditionally held on a Wednesday, was moved to create a bonus long weekend from which Noosa accommodation houses and resorts are reaping the benefits.

This year’s Noosa Country Show had to be cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic safety concerns.

Noosa CEO Brett de Chastel said the holiday date, traditionally allotted to a Friday in early September to kick-off the two-day show, was set by the council in liaison with the Noosa Show committee.

Mr de Chastel will write to the Office of Industrial Relations requesting the appointment of Friday, September 10, to be a legislated day off for 2021.

