Show is one not to miss

A STAND-OUT event on this year's NOOSA alive! program is Thomas E.S. Kelly's [Mis]conceive - with two special performances at the Noosa Arts Theatre on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.

Combining Aboriginal cultural knowledge with contemporary gestural motifs, [Mis] conceives's fusion of hip hop, physical percussion and rhythmic cultural pattern is expressive and immediate.

Through the mash-up of traditional and contemporary styles that simultaneously reject, reveal and re-educate modern (mis)understandings of Indigenity, [Mis]conceive argues that 'knowledge' does not equal comprehension. Books are not their covers. One size does not fit all.

Kelly and his ensemble move with assured physicality in this high-energy work that pulses with humour, play and personal stories. Voice and body become pathways to traditional dance and song, as repetition and disguise make way for moments of discovery.

[Mis]conceive brings audiences through the past, to understand the present and move forward into a better future.

Tickets are $20-$35pp. To secure your seat and for further information, visit www.noosaalive.com.au.

NOOSA alive! brings world-class musicians, authors, dancers, artists, food events and more to Noosa for an amazing 10 days of arts and culture - from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 28.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in these world-class performances - in one of the world's most desirable locations.