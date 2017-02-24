30°
Show love for Cooroy Originals to help secure its future

Amber Macpherson | 24th Feb 2017 7:00 AM
MOVE IT: Cooroy Originals organisers need the community to get behind the music event.
MOVE IT: Cooroy Originals organisers need the community to get behind the music event.

EAST Coast Originals is appealing to the public to show some love for its hinterland event, Cooroy Originals, after announcing the regular monthly program had been scrapped.

The popular celebration of local music and markets will now only be held four times this year due to financial difficulties but organiser and volunteer Kim Ferguson said this could change if the community rallies and gets behind the event.

"If we could know that there was definitely going to be 300-500 people there each month regardless, then we could know how much we were going to fundraise and it would give us the ability to have that stability,” Kim said.

"The reason we've cut back is because we financially can't afford to do it. If we could get the community there that would be fantastic.”

Kim said if the Cooroy Originals could match the popularity and following of its beachside counterpart Peregian Originals, both run by not-for-profit group East Coast Originals, volunteers would review the decision to host the event every three months.

"If we had consistent crowds this year, and people showed that they were wanting it there, and still wanting it in Cooroy, then, definitely, we would reconsider putting it on each month,” Kim said.

"The ones that do come absolutely love it, and it's so great for the kids.

"Compared to Peregian, it's more family friendly, it's a lot more relaxed, there's a skate park and the playground there and it's just beautiful.”

The Cooroy Originals needs the help of the community to keep bringing great acts to its stage every month.
The Cooroy Originals needs the help of the community to keep bringing great acts to its stage every month.

Triple J favourites Ayla and Bearfoot have performed at the event, and iconic songstress Katie Noonan has been known to swing by and soak up the good vibes on a Sunday afternoon.

Kim said the event drew crowds from near and far, especially with the convenience of the nearby highway, but more interest was needed to secure its longevity.

"It is bringing people, left, right and centre,” Kim said.

"A lot of the time we find that people are coming up from Brisbane for it, because it's just off the highway, also we get people coming down from Gympie as well.

"It is attracting people, but it's just not enough to be able run each month.”

Kim said other community groups can get involved with the Cooroy Originals and help promote each other.

"We have the ability to help other community groups and events as well,” Kim said.

"If another event wanted to promote at the Cooroy Originals, they could donate some tickets for the raffle prize.

"Community groups that want to get involved and be a part of it, we're more than open to any suggestions.”

Businesses interested in sponsoring the Cooroy Originals can email Kim on kim@beatscartel.com.

Cooroy Originals

Featuring The Counterfeit Umbrellas, Tailor Birds, Phenix and Jamie-Lee Griffiths, plus markets and food stalls.

This Sunday from noon, Cooroy Apex Park.

