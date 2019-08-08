Show of support for farmers

NOOSA came together last weekend to lend a helping hand to our Aussie farmers still struggling with the ongoing drought.

The locally produced Australian adaptation of the classic novel The Secret Garden took to the stage at Noosa Arts Theatre for two sold-out shows where a mammoth $10,000 was raised for Drought Angels.

Box office proceeds as well as money raised from a raffle, silent auction prizes and donations mean Drought Angels can continue to support the more than 3500 drought-stricken farmers they help across Australia.

The Secret Garden charity performance recently raised money for Drought Angels. Picture: Wavell Bush

Red Robin Productions’ Helena Wylie said the fundraiser was “fantastic” and she was grateful for the support from the local community.

“Many local businesses donated raffle prizes and IGA at Peregian Beach provided the food and produce for a delicious grazing table for the evening performance,” Ms Wylie said.

“In addition, numerous people volunteered their time to assist with the theatre production, including food preparation and service for the afternoon and early sessions.”

“The cast were all Noosa locals, the younger ones from local schools together with Eileen Walder and Paul Southgate who are Noosa Arts veterans. Sam Conway, a professional actor, played the part of the Indigenous gardener.”

The drought performances followed from sold-out performances at the Anywhere Theatre Festival in May where the play won People’s Choice Award.