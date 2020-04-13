Menu
Judge Alan Steinhardt and steward Geoff Frohloff inspect the fresh produce entries at last year's show.
News

Show Society calls for entries to be submitted online

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
13th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
COMPETITORS who try their luck at winning ribbons at the Ipswich Show each year are invited to showcase their entries via social media.

Despite members of the Ipswich Show Society making the hard decision to cancel this year's event due to the coronavirus health crisis, they have decided the show must go on online, with a call out being made for people to submit their entries online for judging.

If you grow the largest pumpkin in the region, make the best cakes or scones, or were planning on displaying a piece of artwork or craft item, now is your time to show off your hard work by posting a photograph to the Ipswich Show Society Facebook and Instagram pages. Each photograph should include a 30-word story.

Judge Denise Nothdurft tasting preserves at the 2019 show.
Alternatively, performers who were planning on singing and dancing on stage can also send in a 90 second video of their routine.

This is also applicable to people who were going to show-off their beloved animals.

In your video you should also tell the show society how long your project took to make, work on, produce or plan, and why you chose to enter.

Entries close on Friday, May 15, 2020, with the most liked entry to be announced on Sunday, May 17.

The most liked entry will win a family pass to next year's show, which is sure to draw in big crowds following the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 festivities.

For more information on the criteria, or how to submit your entry, search for the Ipswich Show Society on Facebook and Instagram.

Alternatively, you can contact the show society directly by sending an email to info@ipswichshow.com.au

