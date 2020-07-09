Menu
BCC Noosa Cinema currently under going renovations.
Entertainment

SHOW STOPPER: When Coast cinema expects to reopen

Matt Collins
9th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
The sweet smell of salted popcorn and choc tops is back in the air as cinemas reopen across the state.

But Noosa movie lovers will have to hold out for the Hollywood blockbusters just that little bit longer.

Birch Carroll and Coyle’s Noosa Cinema is currently surrounded by scaffolding as renovations are underway.

‘At this stage all I can advise with a potential reopening date is later this month.’
“It is purely just the continuation of the roof replacement that was started late last year,” manager Kaileb Gosewinckel said.

The Noosa cinema manager advised the opening date was not set in stone, but he was confident they would reopen by the end of the month.

“At this stage all I can advise with a potential reopening date is later this month,” Mr Gosewinckel said.

BCC Noosa Cinema currently under going renovations.
“This is dependent on Government restrictions and current market results from our other sites already open.

“Film content is very limited with no new releases scheduled now until towards the end of the year.

“But is likely to change again depending on other countries and the recovery from the pandemic.

“Until Noosa cinemas reopens patrons can enjoy our other sites at BCC Maroochydore and EVENT Kawana.”

