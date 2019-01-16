Show support for Ugandan kids

GENEROUS: A fundraiser night will be held at The Majestic Theatre for children in Uganda.

GENEROUS: A fundraiser night will be held at The Majestic Theatre for children in Uganda. Contributed

THIS Saturday night Ugandan culture is coming to Pomona for an evening of film, food, music and dance.

The Majestic Theatre will show The Gods Must Be Crazy a 80's classic that reveals the follies of the modern world from the perspective of a native Kalahari bushman.

Proceeds from the evening will go to VOLSET, a Ugandan non-government organisation to build a second Aussie Chook House for laying hens at a school so the children can have eggs in their diet and learn to look after the chickens.

Pomona Arts Committee member Kathy Lynch organised the night and has volunteered for and supported VOLSET since 2005, her last trip in December last year.

"I have been 10 times to help support people in the community.”

"My recent trip we built a sewing room so they can build up trade in the area.”

Ms Lynch said the organisation set up a chicken house several years ago and it was the children's idea to build another one.

"Its great for them because they don't get much protein in their diet.”

"My daughter is also going to donate 21 chickens.”

Founded in 1998 VOLSET reaches out to HIV and AIDS sufferers through seminars, material support, preventive services, and psychosocial support, and helps associated children. They also set up a school to help provide better primary eduction.

"There are about 300 students who attend the school,” Ms Lynch said.

The movie starts at 6pm and tickets are available online through the theatre's website or at the door. A traditional Ugandan meal is also available to purchase on the night.