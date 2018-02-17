Menu
Show to take you to Berlin and back

BERLIN-BASED and Noosa raised mezzo-soprano Anna Smith returns to perform her first hometown concert Berlin And Back - Songs Of Love And Longing on March 3 at the J, Noosa.

Anna, who will be in Australia next month for the Brunswick Beethoven Festival in Melbourne, will reunite with acclaimed pianist Stewart Kelly to present songs from three of the greatest composers of the romantic era - Robert and Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

"I'm thrilled to be coming home and sharing this beautiful German music in Noosa where I'm sure I'll see some familiar faces,” Anna said.

After graduating from Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Anna was successful in her audition to study at the Queensland Conservatorium at Griffith University in Brisbane.

"I graduated with a Bachelor of Music Studies and moved to Berlin... I was inspired and captivated by this vibrant city,” Anna said.

Catch Anna's incredible performance on Saturday, March 3, at 2pm at the J. Tickets start from $25 for students, $30 for pensioners and $35 for adults.

Book at thej.com.au or visit the box office at 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Heads.

Topics:  anna smith berlin mezzo soprano noosa the j what's on

