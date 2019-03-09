Show your support and shave for a cure

LEUKAEMIA Foundation's World's Greatest Shave fundraising week begins next Wednesday and one Tewantin hairdressing academy is doing its part to help fight the disease.

Sunshine Coast Academy of Hairdressing will hold a Shave for a Cure event on March 15 from 3-5pm.

Owner Angela Wilson, who once styled the hair of the late Princess Diana, is hoping people will come and show their support.

"We will have our students offering shaves, haircuts and temporary spray-on colours,” Ms Wilson said.

"Because we are a hairdressing and barber college it's one way we feel we can give back to the community.”

The academy, which currently has 23 students, has held the event in the past and this year Ms Wilson hopes to raise $1000.

According to Leukaemia Foundation statistics, more than 60,000 Australians are living with blood cancer or related disorders and 35 are diagnosed every day.

"My grandfather had it (leukaemia) and this really is to help people,” Ms Wilson said.

Anyone is welcome to come along on the day.

"It is an open house for helpers and donations,” Ms Wilson said.

The academy is at 4/91 Poinciana Ave, Tewantin.