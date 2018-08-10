Showcase top musical ability

ROCK STARS: On stage at this year's Endeavour Foundation's Battle of the Bands.

ROCK STARS: On stage at this year's Endeavour Foundation's Battle of the Bands. Caitlin Zerafa

THERE were smiles and cheers all round on Tuesday at Endeavour Foundation's annual Battle of the Bands as people with intellectual disabilities channelled their inner rock star.

Abilities were showcased as people from across the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane performed their favourite tracks at The J.

Sunshine Coast Endeavour Foundation support and operations manager Julie Elford said it was a great event for everyone involved.

"There's no other opportunity for people with a disability to get up there and show their stuff,” she said.

"They are a bit nervous before they get on there but once they're up there and they've done their song they just feel like they've accomplished something.”

The King Stones travelled from Logan to perform in Battle of the Bands. Most of these performers are young men and women who have recently finished education. Caitlin Zerafa

In its fifth year, 13 bands battled it out in front of two judges, and although there was no champion, everyone felt like a winner on-stage.

"There wasn't anything like this five years ago and now every year our customers are talking about it for the whole year, they are participating and they want to do the best they can.”

Troy Nicholls performed on the day and said they had been busy practising.

"I love being on stage, it is very special and fun and I love Bruno Mars and John Farnham,” he said.

The Foundation's Logan manager Andrew Chant said it is great for these people's confidence.

"Many of them are quite young and fresh out of special education,” he said.

Noosa Heads Lions Club serving up sausages at Tuesday's Battle of the Bands. Caitlin Zerafa

Noosa Heads Lions Club were there on the day keeping the performers and spectators fed.

Club president Graham Esdale said it is wonderful to see these people enjoy themselves.

"It is absolutely gorgeous to see them up on stage, it's so lovely,” Mr Esdale said.

"We also donated a set of bongo drums and everyone loves them.”