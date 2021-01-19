Shower sharing a thing of the past for women’s team

Celebrating the opening of new change rooms at Maroochydore Rugby Union Club are (from left) Ruby McColl-Gardner, Councillor Joe Natoli, Fairfax MP Ted O’Brien, Saxony Walker, Georgia Shuttleworth, Queensland Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Swans president John Talbot, Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Leith Miller.

Sharing showers with the blokes is a thing of the past for the women at the Maroochydore Rugby Union Club who now have access to their own designated change rooms.

The new facility includes two change rooms with showers and toilets and one referees’ change room with a shower and toilet.

A new unisex accessible toilet has also been constructed.

It comes after the Sunshine Coast Daily covered the club’s plight to have their own female-specific rooms at the grounds in 2018.

Maroochydore Swans Rugby Union Club vice president Megan Constable said the new facilities would encourage and support even more women to get involved in rugby union.

“In traditionally male-dominated codes like union, this type of progress is vital to attracting more female players, volunteers and supporters,” Ms Constable said.

“Women’s rugby union is growing right across the Sunshine Coast and now both home and visiting players will have facilities to use before and after games thanks to the new change rooms.”.

The Swans first senior women’s team launched in 2004 with just 10 players but the club now boasts a field of 65 women.

Swans president John Talbot said the club had dedicated female teams in the U13, U15 and U17 girls divisions as well as girls playing alongside boys in the junior teams.

“We are proud to have experienced an influx of women and girls joining the game and this new facility will make a big difference to their playing experience in Maroochydore,” he said.

Maroochydore Swans Rugby Union celebrate new change rooms and facilities for women.

Sunshine Coast councillor Joe Natoli congratulated the Swans committee for their determination and dedication in bringing the new building to life.

“These new change rooms are the result of many hours of hard work by club members passionate about women’s participation in rugby union,” Cr Natoli said.

“They have worked tirelessly since 2017 to secure funding and ensure the project’s overall success.

“Well done and I look forward to cheering on the Swans when the season starts up again in April 2021.”