Showtime for Rockin’ Rebels

MUSICIANS: The Rockin' Rebels busy at rehearsals ahead of Battle of the Bands on August 20. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

“IT’S showtime,” were the words of Troy Nicholls as he excitedly prepared for next week’s Battle of the Bands.

Lead singer of Endeavour Foundation’s recently reformed band, The Rockin' Rebels, Mr Nicholls said he couldn’t wait to perform on stage.

“I’m very excited. We have been rehearsing for weeks and weeks, we’ve been practising making sure things are ready and we can’t wait to get out there and hit that stage.”

A fan of Queen and the Spice Girls, Mr Nicholls said this year the band would sing Angus and Julia Stone’s Big Jet Plane.

Endeavour Noosa’s support and operations manager Kim Curtis said the event, now in its sixth year, was a wonderful and inclusive opportunity for the whole community.

“It’s about providing a space for people with a disability to perform and to show the local community what they can do,” Ms Curtis said.

“It brings us all together, it’s an inclusive event for all service providers and everybody to get together and have some fun and promote what skills these guys really have.”

Bands from Redcliffe up to Bundaberg with fill The J Noosa to battle it our for the coveted title.

“We would love for everyone to come and see,” Ms Curtis said.

Ms Curtis said the competition gave a platform for conversation within the community.

Mr Nichols agreed: “I’m looking forward to having a talk to all the people again like last year, that was fun”.

Battle of the Bands begins at 10am on Tuesday, August 20.