Shrek The Musical is coming to Australia.

The multimillion-dollar musical will open in Sydney in early January 2020, followed by seasons in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The musical is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!

Shrek the Musical is coming to Australia. Picture: Helen Maybanks

When it was launched, the film was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the number one highest grossing animated film and the number three highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time.

According to a press release: "Shrek The Musical brings the hilarious story of the green ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre - not a handsome prince - shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a short temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand … and his name is Shrek."

Shrek The Musical is coming to Australia. Picture: Helen Maybanks

The musical opened in 2008 and has toured the US, UK, Asia, Canada, South America and Scandinavia among others.

You can join the waitlist now to be the first in line to purchase tickets at ShrekTheMusical.com.au - Tickets for the Sydney season will go on sale from July 5 with presales from July 1.