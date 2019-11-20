Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Siblings found dead in home identified

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Police at the scene in MacBeth Place, Sunnybank Hills. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Police at the scene in MacBeth Place, Sunnybank Hills. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

TWO siblings who are the subject of a murder-suicide probe at Sunnybank Hills in Brisbane's south have been identified as Suzanne, 54, and Clinton Price, 58.

A neighbour and friend of the pair for 35 years said Suzanne was the carer for their elderly mother, Daryll, who is aged 90.

Siblings found dead at Brisbane home

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was shocked to hear of their deaths and said it "came out of the blue."

Forensic officers at the house where a brother and sister were found dead. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Forensic officers at the house where a brother and sister were found dead. Picture: AAP/John Gass


"They have lived a non-eventful life for 35 years," he said.

"There were no arguments or fights in the street, or midnight thrashings. There was nothing like that.

"I'm just completely shocked."

The neighbour said he was concerned for the well-being of Daryll who he said was dependent on Suzanne.

"Some plans should be made for her (Daryll) well-being," he said.

"The daughter was the designated carer."

Senior Sergeant Gary Aschenberger said the house was in a messy state when police arrived on Tuesday.

More Stories

death ediotrs picks murder-suicide investigation police investigation tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa travel agent wins top gong

        Noosa travel agent wins top gong

        News The Queensland Consultant of the Year award winner has been announced and she’s from Noosa.

        • 20th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Recidivist thief gets time added on

        premium_icon Recidivist thief gets time added on

        Crime “Kleptomaniac” already in jail gets another 14 months.

        New twist in Toolara 'esky' murder, torture case

        premium_icon New twist in Toolara 'esky' murder, torture case

        Crime Fisherman successfully appeals murder, torture conviction

        Noosa Tri strikes pure gold in state's tourism awards

        premium_icon Noosa Tri strikes pure gold in state's tourism awards

        News Noosa Tri to build on major tourism award in years ahead