Siblings present a String Spectacular

STRING Spectacular is presented by three-time Golden Fiddle Award winners and Golden Guitar nominee siblings, Robbie and Rachel Bostock.

They bring you a showcase of fiddle and guitar masterpieces; including The Devil Went Down To Georgia, Hotel California, Orange Blossom Special and many more.

With Rachel's amazing fiddle ability and Robbie's breathtaking guitar skills combined with their strong, warm vocal and instrument harmonies, you get the beautiful sounds and talent of this world class show.

Their String Spectacular show provides a stunning blend of Celtic music, country music and rock masterpieces taking the audience on an incredible journey. String Spectacular is truly a unique stage production and is fast becoming a premier touring act throughout Australia.

Noosa fans can catch these spectacular siblings at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday, January 19, in the South Bar for a free show.