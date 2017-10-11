Sibylle a voice for our animals at Noosa FM

FRIENDLY: New Noosa Radio vice president and presenter Sibylle Reisch with local pet Benson.

FRIENDLY: New Noosa Radio vice president and presenter Sibylle Reisch with local pet Benson. Amber Macpherson

NOOSA Community Radio has recently instated a new committee ready to entertain the region.

Sibylle Reisch is now the vice president and presents a Sunday evening show called Pet Purri that's all about our furry best friends.

"The main focus is pets and animals, I've interviewed SmartPups, the Noosa RSPCA, I made a recipe for dog ice cream, it was like a dog ice block,” Sibylle said.

"I want to contact the (Noosa) Council and the (Community) Biosphere about animal problems we have, like feral cats.

"I think there's things like that we can do on the radio show for the community.

"Animals need a voice. Everyone has a pet now.”

Sibylle started off volunteering in administration for the station, but this year set her sights on presenting.

"I only did the presenter course this year, I didn't even know it was possible (to be a presenter),” Sibylle said.

"I spend three days working on my show for a two hour show.”

Thanks to digital radio and the show's time slot, Pet Purri has fans all the way from Europe, as well as one her own backyard.

"I've got people from Ireland, Spain, UK, Germany that listen in,” Sibylle said.

"And my dog Bundy, he's a maremma (sheepdog). I adopted him.”

Listen to Pet Purri on Sunday evenings, 6-8pm on Noosa FM, 101.3fm.