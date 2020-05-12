Menu
A number of Sunbus bus services were cancelled on Mother’s Day due to a sick driver. Photo: John McCutcheon.
Sick bus driver leads to multiple cancellations

Matt Collins
12th May 2020 6:00 AM
TEWANTIN bus travellers were left stranded on Sunday with five bus services in the area cancelled due to a driver calling in sick at late notice.

A Sunbus Sunshine Coast spokesman confirmed a number of route 626 and 627 east bound services were cancelled on Sunday May 10.

"Sunbus provides an important and reliable service for the Sunshine Coast community and we are proud of our people and the energy they have brought to their job every day to keep the community functioning in the current environment," he said.

"Unfortunately we missed some bus services Sunday due to a driver calling in ill at late notice - and we apologise for any inconvenience caused for those who relied on them for essential travel."

The Sunbus spokesman confirmed the cancellations were a rarity compared to their usual high standard.

"Sunbus maintains high levels of network reliability," he said.

"In April we completed 99.45 per cent of contracted bus trips."

