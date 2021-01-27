Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aus day
Aus day
News

Sick dad determined to leave legacy for his kids

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
27th Jan 2021 10:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DIAGNOSED with terminal cancer, Peter Shefford is determined to leave a lasting legacy for his two kids.

Part of that legacy includes being named Community Volunteer of the Year for his tireless work in sports administration.

Mr Shefford, above, has been recognised for his involvement in sports activities through touch football, his McHappy Day ambassador role and other fundraising efforts.

He said sport was important in bringing people together, especially since COVID.

Peter Shefford (left) and Tony Gordon (right) with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Australia Day celebrations. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Peter Shefford (left) and Tony Gordon (right) with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Australia Day celebrations. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"I'm not sure how many more years I've got so a lot of things I do are for the intrinsic motivation of feeling good and helping others, but lately it's because I want my kids to feel proud," Mr Shefford said.

"It's always in the back of their mind that Dad's sick and won't be around forever so this is a bit of a legacy for them.

"I've always lived by the mantra of don't give me excuses, give me results, and this is a practical example of that."

He hopes his story will inspire and encourage other people to contribute to all community sports which are heavily reliant on volunteers.

Originally published as Sick dad determined to leave legacy for his kids

charity parenting volunteer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News As a cyclone brews in the Gulf, a report finds unchecked climate change will cost Queensland $60 billion a year in disaster recovery.

        Autism service keen to make heritage-listed move

        Premium Content Autism service keen to make heritage-listed move

        Health Heritage-listed bank building could house new healthcare service

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Tragedy as man drowns at popular swimming hole

        Premium Content Tragedy as man drowns at popular swimming hole

        News Man's body found at popular Coast swimming hole on Australia Day