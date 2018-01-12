Menu
Sick koala a sober reminder the battle isn't over

UNWELL: Aggie the koala is being treated for illness at Wacol RSPCA.
by Amber Macpherson

A HEALTHY female koala with a joey became a beacon of hope for Noosa's iconic creatures last year, suggesting the population could be growing.

Sadly, Aggie the young mum had to be rescued recently after showing signs of disease.

Queensland Koala Crusaders Inc president Meghan Halverson said the four-year-old female was displaying evidence of chlamydia.

"Aggie was seen in August with a 'backrider' delighting locals and tourists alike, and when witnessed on New Year's Eve, her bubba was not seen with her,” Ms Halverson said.

"She had lost a significant amount of weight and had a brown stained bottom so we requested permission from QPWS to rescue her.

"We called RSPCA Eumundi for assistance and with the help of Noosa Parks Association volunteers, she was rescued and is now in care at RSPCA Wacol.

"Queensland Koala Crusader members are hopeful that she will make a full recovery due to her early rescue and treatment.”

Bernard Jean from Noosa Koala Sightings said it is likely Aggie's joey had reached its age of independence and left its mother.

He said he is hopeful Aggie will return to the Noosa National Park after treatment.

"Aggie is now in care with pain meds and has a good chance to return to NNP (Noosa National Park),” he said.

"She has a mild chlamydia and some blood in the abdomen (from a) fall or hit by a car. Her age is between four and five.”

In hopes of better educating the community of the plight of the region's koalas, the Crusaders announced it will be hosting Koala Community Rescue Awareness Initiative Workshops this year as part of the Noosa Council Community Grant Programs.

These workshops will provide an overview of local initiatives in the Noosa Biosphere and Sunshine Coast regions to facilitate the training and involvement of the community in koala conservation.

The first workshop will present the findings of a report collated by Jon Hanger from Endeavour Veterinary Ecology and Peter Timms from the University of the Sunshine Coast, as part of Sir Richard Branson's support and research in to Noosa koalas.

Ms Halverson said: "It is moments like these that give me hope that our work is making a difference and that we can continue to work together to see positive outcomes for koalas in our region.”

Members of our community that wish to be trained in reporting, rescuing and contributing to local research can contact the Crusaders at koala crusaders.org.au.

Donations of more than $2 to the Crusaders are now tax deductible.

Topics:  koala noosa noosa koala sightings noosa national park queensland queensland koala crusaders wildlife

Noosa News

