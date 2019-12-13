Sick, relentless stalker shone light on own penis

Brazen stalker David John Van Dyke terrorised women for years with his repulsive acts which included exposing himself and public masturbation.

Brazen stalker David John Van Dyke terrorised women for years with his repulsive acts which included exposing himself and public masturbation.

A BRAZEN serial stalker who repeatedly exposed his penis and masturbated in front of women in public and outside their homes has been sentenced to four years' jail.

David John Van Dyke exposed his penis while looking at a woman, 65, on a train, and at a dog park, while in people's yards and up against home windows.

On two occasions he shone a light on his penis, Brisbane District Court heard.

Many of the women who were stalked or exposed to Van Dyke's "repulsive behaviour" were left living in fear and felt forced to make significant lifestyle changes.

"There was real potential for children to be exposed to your perverted conduct," Judge Vicki Loury told Van Dyke at his sentence on Thursday.

Van Dyke, who had a history of similar behaviour, pleaded guilty to six stalking charges, 14 counts of indecent acts and three of recording in breach of privacy.

David John Van Dyke pleaded guilty to six stalking charges and 14 counts of indecent acts. .

There were 16 female victims and most of the offences were committed in the Morayfield area, north of Brisbane, near where Van Dyke lived, in 2017 and 2018.

Some of the women whom he repeatedly targeted feared he could sexually assault them, the court heard.

Van Dyke's "deviant behaviour" extended to filming unsuspecting women in public places, Judge Loury said.

"Your offending was brazen, it was persistent, it has disrupted the lives of a number of these women," Judge Loury said.

Crown prosecutor Susan Hedge told the court Van Dyke masturbated while standing outside a woman's window, and tried to look through it, before running away.

Van Dyke stalked one female victim over three months, escalating from staring at her and jumping into her yard to pointing at his exposed penis while she was driving past.

He also took videos of the woman with his phone and stood near her house, leaving her fearing for her safety, Ms Hedge said.

Van Dyke pushed his exposed penis up against the window of another woman's house and looked into her home.

The woman now feels she needs to check outside before leaving her home.

Van Dyke shone a light on his penis, while masturbating, and waved his penis in a circular motion, while looking in another woman's window.

The woman, who had previously suffered abuse, felt re-traumatised, the court heard.

Van Dyke also peered into a bedroom at another house, where a teenage girl lived, shining a flashlight towards his penis.

While standing near the edge of another yard, Van Dyke stuck his tongue out, making oral sex gestures in front of two sisters, aged 20 and 23, later riding his bike past them.

Some of the stalker’s victims were targeted while at train stations or on trains (FILE PIC). Picture: Annette Dew

Van Dyke also secretly filmed up the skirt or shorts of three unknown women, on a train, at a train station platform and in a cafe

Judge Loury said Van Dyke had previously been jailed for other offences, including indecent acts and torture which involved him inserting something into a woman's vagina.

Van Dyke was on parole for other offences when he committed the stalking and indecent act offences.

Judge Loury said he continued to commit offences against women who were strangers to him.

Although Van Dyke was given a head sentence of four years' jail, because he had spent 563 days in custody, Judge Loury ordered he be considered for parole from Thursday.

He was restrained from contacting six women he had stalked and barred from going in and around the Morayfield streets where other offences occurred.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.