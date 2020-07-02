Sick Victorian waiting for COVID results travelled to Sydney

A sick Victorian woman travelled to Sydney by train while waiting for COVID test results, a decision slammed which was slammed by the NSW Health Minister.

A man who tested positive to coronavirus a few days into hotel quarantine in Melbourne was allowed to travel to Sydney 10 days later before once again testing positive to the virus after working two days at Balmain Woolworths.

The shock development has sent NSW authorities into a scramble, with the man now being treated as infectious and has prompted 50 employees of the store to self-isolate.

The man worked in the self-service checkout section of Balmain Woolworths on the 27th and the 28th of June.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the employee tested positive to coronavirus a second time after showing symptoms during his shifts.

"The manager of the store asked him to have another test because he obviously had some sort of symptoms, and that test has come back positive," Mr Brad Hazzard said.

Anyone who attended the store should "keep an eye out if you have any symptoms," he said.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant and NSW health authorities are now trying to work out what screening process was done to let the man out of quarantine in a Melbourne at the end of his mandated two week period.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard made the announcement on Friday.

NSW authorities have also asked the Victorian government to put in place stricter screening processes at exit points from the coronavirus riddled state to supplement work being done on this side of the border to keep out people from COVID-19 hot spots.

In another infection breach from the southern border, a sick woman awaiting COVID-19 test results travelled to Sydney by train while showing flu-like symptoms.

"Health staff found somebody with symptoms who had actually been tested in Victoria and then got on the train and came to Sydney," Mr Hazzard said.

"That's about as silly as it gets."

The woman travelled on the XPT service that arrived from Melbourne yesterday morning.

She is now in self-isolation awaiting results of her coronavirus test.

Asked whether the woman could face a fine, Mr Hazzard said: "we're looking at all aspects of that at the present time, although it would appear that she was on the train before the (health) order started".

NSW authorities also detected a number of people trying to fly from Melbourne's coronavirus hot spots, "but they were actually transiting to the Northern Territory and Queensland," the Health Minister said.

