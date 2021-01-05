Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast.
A girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Sickening balcony stunt leaves Police furious

Natalie Wynne
5th Jan 2021 9:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

How far would you go in the quest for the ultimate selfie?

One girl has been caught on camera dicing with death in a bid to take a photo, clinging precariously to the side of a high rise balcony at Mooloolaba.

Witnesses from another unit block filmed the girl during the sickening stunt while a friend took pictures on the eleventh floor of Mooloolaba's Seaview Resort.

The video shows the girl clinging to the railing as another person takes photos, at one point kneeling down on to the ledge so the photographer gets a better angle.

James captured part of the four-minute display from his hotel balcony across the road and told 9 News he though "one slip and she's gone".

"Next photo might have been her on the ground."

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins told 9 News the girl and her accomplice could face charges if caught.

"I cannot impress how foolish this behaviour is," he said.

"These are people that can and should be put before a magistrate."

photo shoot queensland police selfie stunt sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to hospital after slip at Gardners Falls

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after slip at Gardners Falls

        Breaking Emergency services were called in to rescue an injured woman at Gardners Falls in Maleny.

        Noosa musical ‘escape’ beats the pandemic blues

        Premium Content Noosa musical ‘escape’ beats the pandemic blues

        News A fleeting beach encounter has evoked a soothing musical response to one...

        ‘It’s disgusting’: Woman threatens to destroy drones

        Premium Content ‘It’s disgusting’: Woman threatens to destroy drones

        Crime A Coast woman has threatened to “bring out the shanghai” the next time she notices...

        Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

        Premium Content Dolphins’ pair on mend after surf club attack

        Health Will Rogers and Charlie McKill "lucky" escape with minor injuries