Sickening balcony stunt leaves Police furious

A girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast.

How far would you go in the quest for the ultimate selfie?

One girl has been caught on camera dicing with death in a bid to take a photo, clinging precariously to the side of a high rise balcony at Mooloolaba.

Witnesses from another unit block filmed the girl during the sickening stunt while a friend took pictures on the eleventh floor of Mooloolaba's Seaview Resort.

The video shows the girl clinging to the railing as another person takes photos, at one point kneeling down on to the ledge so the photographer gets a better angle.

James captured part of the four-minute display from his hotel balcony across the road and told 9 News he though "one slip and she's gone".

"Next photo might have been her on the ground."

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins told 9 News the girl and her accomplice could face charges if caught.

"I cannot impress how foolish this behaviour is," he said.

"These are people that can and should be put before a magistrate."