Disturbing posters pop up in city ahead of Anzac Day

Stickers promoting the hate group have been posted all over Canberra.

AN AUSTRALIAN Neo-Nazi hate group appears to be making a resurgence after a series of racist stickers were posted in Canberra's city centre in its name.

The stickers feature the Nazi swastika, as well as the words "Antipodean Resistance" and "21st century Hitler Youth".

Canberrans Dave McCarthy and Augustine Bamberry found and removed the stickers.

They posted images of them to social media on Friday to help spread awareness, encouraging others to take them down.

Dave was on his way to work when he noticed the sticker on the Canberra Museum and Gallery's entrance sign.

"I pulled it down, then 50 metres further on saw the same sticker stuck directly onto the Canberra Theatre Centre and also pulled it down," he told news.com.au.

"It's the first time I've seen something so blatantly like that in Canberra. I've seen patriot groups of a similar ilk come and go over the years, but to be flagging Nazism so prominently... never seen that."

Augustine went looking for the posters after he saw Dave's post.

"Later that afternoon, I went for a walk around the city to search for more so I could remove them," he told news.com.au. "I found five and made a post also asking people to remove them if they saw them as well."

Since Friday, Augustine said he's seen and removed a bunch of other posters with his friends, in a number of places around the CBD.

In one instance, it appeared to be placed over a pro-marriage equality sticker on a pole.

"They were all stuck to poles around the city. Outside the Canberra Theatre, Ainslie Place, along City Walk, in Garema Place and other streets in the city," he said.

He said it was the first time he'd seen anything like this in progressive Canberra, and believes there may be more out there.

Friends warned people not to pull the posters down with bare hands, claiming the perpetrators can put razor blades behind them.

This was not the case on the stickers pulled down recently.

Augustine and his friends removed the posters from around the city centre.

Antipodean Resistance is a hate group that hails Hitler and opposes Jews, non-white people and the LGBTQ community.

It claims the world is "very sick" and describes itself as the "Hitlers you've been waiting for", and their website states their aim was to "provide an alternative for young Australians to the filth of modern society by setting a good example for people to live up to".

The cowardly members don't actually put their names to their posts - the group operates as a collective under the veil of anonymity.

The posters evoke Nazi imagery.

Last month, it was revealed that similar posters had been spread across Sydney.

In January, their hateful posters were seen around Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

The posters bare anti-Semitic and homophobic slogans, often accompanied by violent images.

news.com.au has seen but chosen not to publish the more graphic posters.

Another Antipodean Resistance poster, which was posted at Charles Sturt University earlier.

But from a legal perspective, there are limitations on what can be done about it.

In 1989, Section 20D of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act was introduced, which prohibited incitement to violence.

But since the law was put in place, there has not been one conviction for such behaviour.

Last November, the NSW Cabinet refuted an attempt by the Attorney-General Mark Speakman to bring in effective incitement laws.

Under the law presently, police would have to prove that an offender committed a crime because someone else told them to do it, making it difficult to take action against those who spread these posters around cities.

Speaking on 2GB last month, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Vic Alhadeff said more had to be done.

"It's disgraceful, it's horrific, it's unacceptable that anybody in this country in 2018 can publicall call for violence, death, murder against any group of fellow Australians," Mr Alhadeff said.

"The law in NSW effectively says, go for your lfie. Let's wait until something happens before we take action.

"The police cannot have their hands tied in that way."