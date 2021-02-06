‘Sickening’: Man flaunts swastika at market

A man wearing a Nazi-swastika armband has been photographed fruit shopping at a Melbourne market, a move that’s been condemned as “sickening”.

One of Australia's leading civil rights organisations has condemned the "sickening" act and called on parliament to ban public displays of Nazism, the hate-filled ideology whose followers murdered six million Jewish people in the Holocaust.

The individual was photographed on Friday afternoon wearing the Nazi symbol at the Moorabbin Wholesale Farmers Fresh market by a horrified shopper, who called police.

Anti-Defamation Commission Chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich said new laws were needed so Victoria Police could respond to "such terrifying episodes" and Australians "should be alarmed by the contagion of white supremacist hate invading our life".

The man wearing a Nazi swastika armband shocked shoppers Picture: Supplied

"Melbourne is not Nazi Germany, and allowing this sickening and brazen display by individuals who support Hitler and the murder of Jews has to stop," he said.

"Australian Nazis should not be allowed to intimidate anyone, and it is simply unacceptable to think that in Melbourne neo-Nazi thugs have a license to openly brandish this symbol of extermination and evil, knowing full well that Victoria police is powerless to stop them.

"This is a spit on the memory of our Diggers who died to defeat the Third Reich and the millions of victims who died at the hands of the Nazis."

Dr Abamovich said no one can feel safe when such displays are legal.

"Imagine the terror a Holocaust survivor would have felt seeing this bigot," he said.

"What's next, marching with Nazi flags in the CBD?

"There is something frightening happening in our nation.

"Enough is enough."

Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.

