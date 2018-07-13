Menu
Road Rage - angry driver
Road Rage - angry driver Tony Martin
Breaking

'Sickening road rage attack' on 18yo driver

Kerri Moore
by
12th Jul 2018 10:23 PM

A TEENAGE motorist was taken to hospital after a "sickening road rage attack" outside Warwick this afternoon.

A friend of the 18-year-old told the Daily News the alleged victim was travelling along Yangan Rd near the Hermitage before the confrontation, in which the young man was "punched and his windscreen smashed".

The man said the teenager slowed to a stop at about 6.30pm before he was allegedly approached by two men.

"They accused the boy of travelling too close - if he was that close he would have run up their back," he said.

"It was then the men opened the driver's door and started to assault the driver.

"This is a sickening attack on an 18-year-old boy."

The teenager was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises to his head but was later released.

Anyone who saw anything is urged to phone Warwick police on 46604444.

Warwick Daily News

