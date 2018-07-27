Sign-on day fun set to bring back Peregian nippers

SIGNING UP: Noosa heads SLSC is hosting a sign up day at Peregian Beach for to reboot nippers activities and local senior patrols.

NIPPERS hopefully are making a comeback to Peregian Beach with a "Super Sunday” sign-on day for budding young lifesavers and adults interested in becoming active patrollers.

The scurry of beach and water activity on Sunday mornings as youngsters learn their surf craft, has been one of the key missing features of lifesaving activities in recent times.

But the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club, which operates volunteer lifesaving services at Peregian Beach, is hoping the colourful Sunday, August 12, recruiting drive from 10am to 12pm at the clubhouse will turn that right around.

"We will have information available on how to sign up as a nipper and/or lifesaver, training and accreditation information, life saving demonstrations with Sunshine Beach, Coolum and Noosa nippers,” NHSLSC president Ross Fisher said.

"There will also be visits from ironwomen and ironmen including Australian champion Lana Rogers, Jordan and Darren Mercer, and depending on its availability a rescue demonstration by the Surf Life Saving Queensland Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

"There will also be prizes and surprises for the kids,” Mr Fisher said.

The president said new recruits on the day would have the option to patrol or do nippers at either Peregian or Noosa, or both.

"Either way, you get the benefits of both facilities,” Mr Fisher said.

"We have invited supporting community groups who have the same vision as NHSLSC to assist us in launching nippers to ensure it is as successful as possible.”

Peregian junior activities coordinator Lyndon Forlonge is excited by the renewed push for nippers.

"Not only do we now have over 2500 children attending schools in Peregian, we also have many parents who are keen to get on the beach and support both the lifesaving and nipper programs,” Mr Forlonge said.

"It's actually easy for anyone to get involved and help out, there are lots of ways for parents to contribute, from helping out with water safety, to selling uniforms and running the barbecue each weekend.”

Peregian Family and Friends Association spokesman Kane Livingstone said his members were committed to bringing nippers back to Peregian Beach.

He said the association's online survey about Peregian lifesaving services saw about 90 per cent of the more than 500 respondents identify a return of nippers as key to a revitalised service at Peregian.

Parents keen to express their interest in volunteering should go to: nhslscnippers. wufoo.com/forms.