Sign up for handy health records online

SENIORS and "grey nomads" are being urged to register online for My Health Record for professionals to access their health information faster.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the system gave patients control over their personal health data and helped in situations when time was of the essence.

"Being registered on My Health Record gives peace of mind, that no matter where they are, patients and health professionals can quickly access this vital information at the point of care," Mr O'Brien said.

My Health Record presents information from across the health system, through a GP uploading a shared health summary record, Medicare data, public and private pathology and radiology reports and hospital discharge summaries.

Comprehensive operator, process, and technology controls are in place to keep My Health Record secure and protect health records from a cyber-attack.

For My Health Record information and to register, go to myhealthrecord.gov.au.