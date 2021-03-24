Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 9:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters: Palmer resort, housing crisis, Broncos

        Premium Content Letters: Palmer resort, housing crisis, Broncos

        Letters to the Editor From Palmer’s resort to the housing crisis crippling the Coast, here are this week’s letters to the editor.

        Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Premium Content Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Weather Emergency flood alert issued for northern parts of Gold Coast

        ‘Hire this guy’: Desperate Coast man’s struggle to find work

        Premium Content ‘Hire this guy’: Desperate Coast man’s struggle to find work

        Community Even wild weather wasn’t enough to deter a dedicated job seeker

        Skinny dipper in deep after refusing police request

        Premium Content Skinny dipper in deep after refusing police request

        Crime A skinny dip session with friends goes horribly wrong for young man